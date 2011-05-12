Miranda introduces VOD Publishing solution

Miranda Technologies unveiled its new VOD Publishing solution, which tightly integrates regular linear TV playout and on-demand content creation workflows to streamline operations. The new VOD Publishing solution simplifies on-demand content generation by allowing the same assets, workflow and scheduling system to be used for both linear playout and VOD file creation.

The integration of VOD file publishing within iTX ensures that linear playout schedules can be quickly converted to produce C3, C7, Premium and other VOD variants. This directly addresses the increased cost and time challenges presented by TV everywhere and catch-up TV initiatives.

Further leveraging the integration with iTX, the VOD Publishing solution provides all the elements required to create professional, on-demand content across multiple platforms, with integrated support for Nielsen watermarking, closed-captioning, AFD and V-Chip metadata.