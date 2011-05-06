Mira Mobile focuses on sports action with Fujinon lenses

Mira Mobile Television’s newest M11HD video truck has hit the road with seven 2/3in HD field lenses from Fujifilm onboard. The new truck carries one XA101x8.9BESM, three XA88x8.8ESMs and three XA76x9.3ESM Fujinon lenses outfitted on Sony HDC-1450 portable cameras.

MIRA Mobile’s entire complement of Fujinon lenses now includes: five XA76X9.3ESMs, one XA88X8.8ESM, one XA101X8.9ESM, three ZA22X7.6ERMs ENG-style zooms and one HA14x4.5ERM wide-angle ENG/EFP lens.

For a company headquartered just outside of Portland, OR doing business throughout the western United States and western Canada, MIRA Mobile Television has found the antifog capabilities and image stabilization of the Fujinon lenses to be invaluable for recent productions.

The company encounters every kind of weather as it covers events for clients from the Pacific Northwest to the beaches of Southern California to the deserts of Arizona. The lenses avoid moisture and are able to handle high winds, heat and all of the unknowns when shooting live sports, making high-quality, antifog and image stabilization essential.

The truck completed its first live broadcast in mid-February for the CBC’s “Hockey Night in Canada,” which is the equivalent to Monday Night Football in the United States. In addition, M11HD covered several events for ESPN, including NBA, Major League Soccer and college basketball (National Invitational Tournament and the NCAA Women’s Tournament).