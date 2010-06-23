Minnesota City Taps Broadcast Pix Slate for Production Work

(L-R) Tim Klausler and Jim Schiffman, video production specialists for the City of Lakeville, Minn., pose with the city's Broadcast Pix Slate 1000 integrated production system.

The City of Lakeville, Minn. Is now using a Broadcast Pix Slate 1000 integrated production system for live coverage of the town's City Council and Planning Commission meetings and other community-related activities.



The Slate was installed in February, after two years of planning, budgeting and bid reviews. It was provided by an Edina. Minn. Supplier, Alpha Video. Tim Klausler, Lakeville video production specialist, gave the product high marks.



"When I first saw the Slate 1000 switcher two years ago at NAB, I knew it was perfect for our setup and budget," said Klausler. "The Slate's ability to allow a single operator to handle an entire production from start to end was extremely attractive to us. [It] greatly streamlined our production workflow very cost effectively, while saving us valuable control room space."



Both Klausler and fellow Lakeville video production specialist, Jim Schiffman, use the Slate 1000 to help capture community activities in HD video. Four robotically-controlled Panasonic high-definition cameras are employed for image capture.



