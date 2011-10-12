Minneapolis Gear Rental Company Buys JVC ProHD Camcorder



WAYNE, N.J.: JVC Professional Products Co. said that Minneapolis-based AVEX, a professional audio video rental and production company, purchased a JVC GY-HM790U ProHD camcorder for its live event and video production divisions.



“We are getting requests for our camera, not only from our corporate rental clients, but also from other production firms in town,” said David Throldahl, AVEX president.



In addition to its own staff, the company uses a network of subcontractors for its live event production, so it was important that the camera be easy to operate, even with limited hands-on experience. Beyond its event production division, AVEX recently launched GoPortal, a web-streaming service, and GoProduction, which provides creative services and video production to new and existing clients.



With an modular design and a full complement of accessories, the GY-HM790U supports multicore or fiber-based production. It features three 1/3-inch CCDs, which allow a lighter, more compact form factor for better maneuverability in the field. Its dual card slot design records full HD 1080p, 1080i, and 720p at a variety of frame and bit rates. JVC’s native file recording, the industry’s fastest shoot-to-edit workflow, provides native .MOV files for Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere, as well as native .MP4 files for other NLE systems.



