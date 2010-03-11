Middle Eastern direct-to-home satellite provider adds Harmonic digital headend

The Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), a direct-to-home (DTH) satellite provider serving the Middle East, has deployed Harmonic’s digital headend solutions to power its recently launched HD video service, one of the first MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) HD services being delivered to multiple countries in the region.

OSN selected Harmonic’s Electra 8000 multichannel universal encoder to deliver the new HD service as well as for an upgrade of its existing SD channel lineup from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4. As part of the network upgrade, OSN also implemented Harmonic’s ProStream 1000 stream-processing platform for bulk scrambling and descrambling and NMX Digital Service Manager to monitor and control the entire video service.

GloCom, a Harmonic partner based in Dubai, installed the new systems. It also has been provided technical support for OSN’s existing Harmonic headends for more than five years.

The latest-generation compression solution from Harmonic, the Electra 8000 supports SD and HD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) as well as integrated statistical multiplexing, broadcast-quality up/downconversion and Jünger Level Magic automatic audio-leveling adjustment.

