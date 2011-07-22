Microwave Sharing on FCC's Aug. 9 Meeting Agenda



The Tentative Agenda for the August 9th Open Commission Meetingincludes an item titled "Unleashing Spectrum for Wireless Backhaul to Promote Broadband Deployment Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking." One of the items in this proceeding calls for allowing sharing of the 7 and 13 GHz broadcast auxiliary service (BAS) bands for wireless backhaul. As previously reported, the Society of Broadcast Engineers and Engineers for the Integrity of Broadcast Auxiliary Services Spectrum (EIBASS) have expressed concerns over the impact such sharing could have on both portable operations in these bands as well as new or modified studio-transmitter or intercity-relay links.



Since the Agenda includes both a Report and Order, which would set new rules, and a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which would only propose new rules, it's possible the FCC will adopt some of the less controversial proposals while attempting to reach a compromise on more challenging issues such as sharing in the BAS bands.



