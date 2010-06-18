Microsoft to Stream ESPN on Xbox



ESPN has announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft in developing service for delivery of on-demand sports clips and game highlights to sports fans’ Xbox 360 systems.



The service is slated to begin in November and will provide access to more than 3,500 live events every year via ESPN3.com, a 24 hour broadband sports network. College football, basketball and bowl games are part of the package, which also includes MLB, NBA, international soccer, tennis matches and golf tournaments.



Fans will be able access these events in real time with full DVR-type control for replay. They can also pull up current scores while watching games and easily switch between events.



ESPN3.com is now available to more than 50 million households through a number of service providers. The service is also being made available at no cost to members of the U.S. military and approximately 21 million U.S. college students through on-base and on-campus networks.



