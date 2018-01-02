Microsoft Pushes for TV White Spaces

REDMOND, WASH.—Computer companies, led by Microsoft, have formed the Connect Americans Now coalition and are seeking to access the so-called TV white spaces to close the rural digital divide. Broadcasters, meanwhile, want more of the broadcast spectrum to simulcast ATSC 3.0 signals, as well as low power and translators displaced in the post incentive auction repack looking for new spectrum homes.

Find out more by reading the full article on TVT’s sister publication B&C.

For more information on the repack, visit TV Technology's repack silo.