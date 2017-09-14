Michael Carowitz Appointed FCC Special Counsel by Pai

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has made a new addition to his office, announcing Michael Carowitz as the new special counsel.

Carowitz takes over the role from Nick Degani, who left to serve as acting general counsel. As special counsel, Carowitz will directly advise Pai on a range of issues.

Carowitz most recently worked for the Commission as deputy chief of the Enforcement Bureau, where he served as acting bureau chief for five months. Other roles in the Commission have included deputy chief of the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau and associate chief/chief of staff for the Enforcement Bureau. He has two decades of experience within the communications law field, according to the FCC.