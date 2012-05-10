Mic Flag Goes High Tech



SAN DIMAS, CALIF.: This has to be one of those ideas that people will be kicking themselves for not thinking up — using a small video screen as a mic flag to provide a flexible, constantly changeable graphic. It grabbed media and attendee attention not only at the NAB Show but also CES.



The only question is how mad you’re going to make the other media outlets when you stick this on the podium.



Video Mic Flag, from the Recom Group, is a three- or four-sided mic flag; each panel is a 2.8-inch OLED video screen with an onboard video player. Each side/screen is independent and contains its own storage so each side can play a different file: AVI movies or JPEG picture or slide show. Onboard storage for each screen is 2 GB.



The OLED screens make the screens bright. Each screen is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The recharging procedure is via a mini USB, similar to a cellphone. Eight hours is the expected battery charge life.



A soft foam core center is used to secure the Video Mic Flag to a mic body. Price: $598.



-- Radio World



