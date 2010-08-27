Miami Dolphins launch regional TV network

The NFL's Miami Dolphins have launched The Dolphins Television Network, a regional radio and TV coverage partnership consisting of 10 South Florida TV stations that have agreed to carry the team-produced coverage. The multiyear agreement includes analysis programming in the way of "The Tony Sparano Show" and "Dolphins Weekly" on game day, plus four specials during the season. Preseason coverage has already started.

All game and related programming is being televised in 1080i HD in English and Spanish.

Participating stations include WFOR-TV, the CBS O&O and WBFS-TV, its MyNetwork sister station, both serving Miami and Fort Lauderdale; Four Points Media's CW and LATV affils at WTVX-TV, its Azteca America station WWHB-CA, and WTCN-CA, its MyNetwork affiliate, in West Palm Beach. WBBH-TV, an NBC owned by Waterman Broadcasting, and WZVN-TV, an ABC owned by Montclaire Communications but run by Waterman, will also carry the Dolphins Network in Fort Myers and Naples. Cox-owned ABC, WFTV-TV; sister WRDQ-TV, and low-power indie sister WAWA-LP will carry the sports net in the Orlando, Daytona and Melbourne, FL, markets.