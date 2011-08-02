Meredith and DataSphere Deliver Local Info in 10 Markets



DES MOINES, IOWA and NEW YORK: Meredith Corp.’s Local Media Group and DataSphere Technologies today announced the launch of new events calendars and specialized small business marketing solutions in 10 markets across the United States, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Nashville and Kansas City. Featuring over 110,000 upcoming events, these calendars are integrated into the Meredith TV station websites to provide a comprehensive source for local events and activities in their respective markets. In parallel, DataSphere is providing Meredith with a turnkey technology platform and sales team to provide small local businesses with the opportunity to advertise to neighborhood-level audiences across Meredith’s TV station websites.



The stations featuring the new events calendar and marketing solutions are: WGCL-TV (CBS), Atlanta; KPHO-TV (CBS), Phoenix, AZ; KPTV (FOX), Portland, Ore.; WFSB-TV (CBS), Hartford-New Haven, Conn.; WSMV-TV (NBC), Nashville, Tenn.; KCTV (CBS), Kansas City, Mo.; WHNS-TV (Fox), Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, S.C.-Asheville, N.C.; WNEM-TV (CBS), Flint-Saginaw, Mich.; KVVU-TV (Fox), Las Vegas, Nev. and WSHM, (CBS) Springfield, Mass.



DataSphere has partnerships covering over 85 U.S. markets and more than 45 percent of the population.



