Melrose Video Professionals adds pair of industry veterans

Computer systems integration company MelroseMAC is continuing to grow its Melrose Video Professionals (MVP) division, adding two new industry veterans to the team: Gary Carter, who has been brought on to expand MVP's 3-D workflow expertise, and Kevin Sanders, who will function to strengthen MVP's installation and design presence. MVP, which launched in June 2010 with the mission of servicing studio-level film and TV clientele, has continued to grow its staff, now numbering seven.

Sanders has been in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years and has spent 25 of those years engineering innovative technology solutions to solve the complex problems facing the motion picture and TV industry. Carter has been deeply involved in the Hollywood production community beginning as a broadcast product manager at Panasonic Broadcast.