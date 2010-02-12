Mediatec uses Level Magic to deliver stunning audio

Sweden-based Mediatec, one of Europe’s largest providers of technical TV productions, has invested in Jünger Audio’s Level Magic technology to ensure the quality of its HD-SDI audio signals. The Mediatec Broadcast division provides OB and transmission solutions to a wide range of clients with a fleet of more than 20 OB trucks, flight-pack facilities, studios, special cameras, 30-camera link systems, uplink trucks and fiber MCRs.

Level Magic uses an adaptive-level control algorithm to adjust the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. It is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a transient processor for fast changes and a look-ahead peak limiter for continuous, unattended control of any program material, regardless of source. Capable of using any kind of analog or digital I/O, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, Level Magic is available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications.

Recently, Mediatec Broadcast installed Jünger Audio’s modular C8000 Level Magic systems in facilities it has built for two different clients. In both cases, the equipment was chosen because it could encode and decode Dolby E and D. Arne Stenstadvold, Mediatec Broadcast’s unit manager who is responsible for the various studios and control rooms operated by the Group in Oslo, Norway, says, “At this facility, we have two transmission control rooms transmitting three channels. We also have one studio with a production control room. Over the last few years, we have handled the playout for a local sports channel. During that time, we used Jünger Audio limiters to provide viewers with an enhanced listening experience. However, in 2009, we were asked to build a completely new control room for the channel and for its new sister channel. As part of the installation, we bought a Jünger Audio C8000 modular Level Magic system with processing for two channels. This includes full Dolby E/D decode/encode for one of the channels.”

Mediatec Broadcast also specified a Jünger Audio C8000 system for another project — a single-channel HD format but with scope to expand it in the future.

“On both occasions, the units were chosen because we needed a transmission limiter solution that could process HD-SDI with embedded audio,” Stenstadvold says. “The C8000 is just such a system. For the first project, we specifically needed something that could handle regular audio processing and also help us process and swap between Dolby D 5.1 and 2.0. The second system didn’t need to be so advanced but we still opted for the C8000 because we knew that it could handle the job so well.”