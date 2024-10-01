Mediaproxy To Highlight New ATSC 3.0 Decryption Certification At NAB Show New York

MELBOURNE, Australia—Mediaproxy will spotlight its recently acquired A3SA certification as well as its full range of compliance monitoring and multiviewer systems, which now provide for decryption of ATSC 3.0-based broadcasts, during NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10, at the Javits Center in New York City.

The company received A3SA (ATSC 3.0 Security Authority) in August and now offers 3.0 stream decryption as part of its software-based LogServer and Monwall product ranges, enabling broadcasters to monitor and analyze ATSC 3.0 streams without the need for custom devices, it said.

With A3SA security protocol integration into LogServer, the logging and monitoring engine offers broadcasters a cost-effective option to allow them to monitor encrypted signals to-air and off-air signals. For to-air and hand-off applications, an on-premises LogServer system is able to take the encrypted STLTP (Studio to Transmitter Link Transport Protocol) output of the packager directly from the stream, providing confidence in what is sent to the transmitter straight from the local IP network, the company said.

For off-air applications, it is possible to use inexpensive integrated receiver/decoders (IRDs) that do not offer decryption but are equipped with encrypted IP stream outputs via DASH/ROUTE or the recently approved ALP A/330 Link-Layer Protocol, it said.

The capability enables ATSC 3.0 compliance for IRDs used for streaming platforms, such as HDHomeRun, with LogServer managing the DRM aspects for all channel sources, it said.

The new ATSC 3.0 security feature is also available on Mediaproxy's Monwall multiviewer. It accommodates low-latency monitoring of both encrypted outgoing and return signals.

Mediaproxy has also developed an extended toolset for advanced IP packet and table analysis of live broadcast streams or PCAP (packet) captures, which can be accessed via easy-to-use user interfaces, it said.

"Recent figures show that NextGen TV is now reaching 75 percent of US television households so broadcasters need to be aware of ways they can efficiently and cost-effectively monitor and decrypt ATSC 3.0 streams,” said company chief executive Erik Otto. “This is an important advance for Mediaproxy and NAB Show New York is the ideal place to showcase it."

See Mediaproxy at NAB Show New York booth 1243.

