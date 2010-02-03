Mediaproxy supplies 100 channels of ASI/IP compliance logging to MediaHub

Mediaproxy has been selected to provide the compliance logging system for MediaHub, the joint venture between the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and WIN.

Prime contractor Grass Valley selected Mediaproxy to supply an initial system comprising more than 100 channels of ASI/IP logging. MediaHub, based in New South Wales, Australia, is due for completion during the first quarter of 2010.

Mediaproxy’s Enigma LogServer offers simultaneous recording and streaming of up to hundreds of ASI-based TV channels. ASI/IPTV logging allows customers to ingest these signals in their multiplexed transport formats, and then selectively extract and record/monitor the nominated program streams with their associated data and audio tracks.