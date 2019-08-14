MediaProxy LogServer Being Installed at Quincy Media Stations

MELBOURNE, Australia—Illinois-based TV, radio and newspaper group Quincy Media is updating its monitoring and compliance operations, part of which will include the installation of MediaProxy’s LogServer compliance logging and off-air monitoring platform.

Quincy Media will use the LogServer system at all of its TV stations to log and monitor 138 off-air television services, as well as OTT streams. Qunicy’s specific setup will include the LogServer TSoIP, OTT Logging and Monitoring and TS Monitoring/Analysis systems; they will be deployed and supported by NFB Consulting.

Quincy Media owns television stations across nine states—Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Virginia and Wisconsin.