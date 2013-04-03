MediaPower to Launch AirGo Multi-Channel Playout at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, MediaPower will launch AirGo, an all-in-one production and play-to-air system. It provides production, ingest and play-to-air functionalities in a single 2RU ready-to-go box. A turnkey solution for multi-channel broadcasting, AirGo combines automation, playout, and interactive graphics overlay in one system with up to 30TB of storage.



Also new is the Arkki media asset management (MAM) solution-in-a-box that can store, catalog, retrieve, and manage content. It has a robust storage platform of up to 64TB, and advanced search engine tools. MediaPower will also introduce NewsTouch, a touch-based, live presentation standalone appliance.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. MediaPower will be at booth SL8620.



