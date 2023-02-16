Mediacom Launches 10G Upgrade in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa—Mediacom Communications has announced the company has begun transitioning its Iowa operations to the new 10G Platform that the cable industry has been touting as the next generation of broadband services with much faster internet speeds and reliability.

Mediacom reported that consumers in West Des Moines will be among the first to enjoy the immediate benefits from 10G with 2x-to-10x faster upload speeds, new symmetrical speed offerings, increased energy efficiency, lower latency, faster troubleshooting, and greater network reliability.

The scalability of the 10G Platform will seamlessly allow Mediacom to ramp up from the 1-gigabit offerings of today to speeds of 10 gigabits per second and beyond in the coming years, the company said.

In addition, it will be able to deliver the new 10G technology using Mediacom’s existing network architecture and the connections already installed at most customers’ homes, which means that it won’t have to dig up yards, bury new cable or add bulky equipment.

“We are incredibly excited to kick off the transition of Mediacom’s Iowa network to the game changing 10G Platform,” said Steve Purcell, Group VP of Mediacom’s Capitol Region. “This breakthrough technology is specifically designed to stay ahead of the ever-growing demand for consumer connectivity with minimal disruption to the lives of our customers.”

With over 30% of the West Des Moines market already upgraded, Mediacom expects to finish the rollout of the 10G platform across West Des Moines by the end of July 2023. Additional 10G markets will be announced at a later date.

Mediacom reported that as communities are upgraded to the 10G Platform, new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of the following speed enhancements in its broadband products: