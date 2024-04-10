Media Links to Showcase IP Solutions at NAB

KAWASAKI, Japan—Media Links, a provider of media over IP transport technology, has announced that it will highlight its complete ecosystem for media delivery applications at the upcoming NAB 2024 in booth W2143.

Media Links’ solutions are ideal for broadcasters and network providers to streamline media delivery workflows and are designed to handle the transport of broadcast-quality video, audio, and data signals over managed and unmanaged IP networks.

At NAB, the company will highlight how its versatile product portfolio addresses various industry challenges across a range of applications, including:

Cloud-based Content Delivery

GPS-Free Single Frequency Networks (SFN)

SDI to IP and/or IP to IP migration

Media Network Management for any network, service, or equipment

Remote / Distributed Production for all media types and volumes, local or global