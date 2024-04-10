Media Links to Showcase IP Solutions at NAB
It will be demoing a complete ecosystem for media delivery applications
KAWASAKI, Japan—Media Links, a provider of media over IP transport technology, has announced that it will highlight its complete ecosystem for media delivery applications at the upcoming NAB 2024 in booth W2143.
Media Links’ solutions are ideal for broadcasters and network providers to streamline media delivery workflows and are designed to handle the transport of broadcast-quality video, audio, and data signals over managed and unmanaged IP networks.
At NAB, the company will highlight how its versatile product portfolio addresses various industry challenges across a range of applications, including:
- Cloud-based Content Delivery
- GPS-Free Single Frequency Networks (SFN)
- SDI to IP and/or IP to IP migration
- Media Network Management for any network, service, or equipment
- Remote / Distributed Production for all media types and volumes, local or global
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
