Media General Retains Independent Advisors to Evaluate Nexstar Proposal

RICHMOND, VA. – Media General announced that its board of directors, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, is reviewing and considering the unsolicited proposal from Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc., received Sept. 28, 2015, to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. The board will complete its review in due course and will advise shareholders of the outcome of its review at that time.



The company also noted that it has retained Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP to assist the board in its evaluation and consideration of the Nexstar proposal. Goldman, Sachs & Co and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP will work together with RBC Capital Markets and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP who will continue to serve as financial and legal advisors to the company.



As previously announced on Sept. 8, 2015, Media General entered into a definitive merger agreement with Meredith, under which Media General will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Meredith in a cash and stock transaction. The board of directors of Media General continues to recommend the proposed transaction with Meredith.



