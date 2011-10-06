Media Bureau opens filing window for 2011 biennial ownership reports

The FCC Media Bureau hasannounced the opening of a filing window for the 2011 biennial Ownership Report for Commercial Broadcast Stations.

All commercial broadcast licensees must file the report before the close of the window on Dec. 1. All commercial AM, FM, TV, LPTV and Class A stations, as well as all entities with attributable interests in such stations, must file FCC Form 323 on or before Dec. 1.

Filings must include information reflecting ownership interests existing as of Oct. 1, 2011. The form must be filed using the FCC’s CDBS database. Paper submissions will not be accepted.

The commission has posted information to its website to help filers avoid common errors.