MCV’s Dyle expands reach

The Mobile Content Venture’s Dyle mobile TV announced April 8 that it will expand its service to Baltimore; Jacksonville, FL; and Salt Lake City, and expand its channel lineup in New York City with the launch of WCBS-TV (CBS).

Dyle mobile TV is a consumer mobile service that brings live broadcast television, including local and national news,and sports and entertainment programming to mobile devices at home or on the go. Dyle mobile TV also announced the addition of Sinclair Broadcast Group, which previously announced stations and markets. Altogether, the expansion brings the total number of broadcasters participating in Dyle to 18 and total markets covered to 39.

Participating station groups will provide registered Dyle mobile TV users with live broadcast programming on mobile devices in their respective television markets. The stations will be implementing standards-based conditional access from Dyle for authentication in a TV-Everywhere environment.

“In today's multi-screen environment, the notion that broadcasters should use a portion of their spectrum to transmit a live simulcast of their channel directly to viewers' mobile devices makes more sense now than ever before,” said Paul McTear, CEO of Raycom Media, a member of the Pearl group. “Dyle satisfies our viewers' growing demand for TV anywhere, anytime, without tapping into their data plans.”

Dyle mobile TV is operated by the Mobile Content Venture (MCV), a joint-venture of 12 major broadcast groups: Belo Corp., Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Media General Inc., Meredith, Post-Newsweek Stations and Raycom Media, all of which are part of the standalone entity known as Pearl, as well as FOX, ION Television and NBC.

In addition to the 12 stations Sinclair announced last week, the following new stations also have announced their plans to launch the Dyle mobile TV service in 2013:

Baltimore – WBAL (NBC)

Cleveland, Ohio – WOIO (CBS)

Dayton, Ohio – WDTN (NBC)

Greenville, SC – WSPA (CBS)

Jacksonville, FL – WTEV (CBS), WAWS (FOX), WTLV (NBC), and WJXT (Independent)

Kansas City, KS and MO, – KCTV (CBS)

New York – WCBS (CBS)

Portland, OR – KOIN (CBS)

St. Louis – KMOV (CBS)

Tampa – WTSP (CBS)

According to Erik Moreno and Salil Dalvi, co-general managers of MCV, expanding the station footprint in existing and new markets is critical to Dyle’s success.

With the announcement, Dyle mobile TV service will be available via 116 stations in 39 markets, reaching 57 percent of the U.S. population.