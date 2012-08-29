MCP Teams Up With Ross for Small-Format Remote Sports Truck

Florida-based Mobile Content Providers (MCP) selected Ross Video as the core technology provider for their new MB2500 Sprinter small-format vehicle built by Mobile Studios. The Mercedes Benz live sports production vehicle features a Ross Carbonite production switcher and XPression Real-Time Motion Graphics System. The maiden voyage for the MB2500 is scheduled for Friday

.



"Ross components have allowed us to be a cost-effective, high-end production company able to service a variety of major networks,” said Mitch Rubenstein, co-founder, MCP. “There are no concerns from any potential clients when we tell them we are a Ross truck.”



“We strongly believe in the quality and value of Ross Video products and we’re delighted that this Mercedes Sprinter production vehicle built for MCP features a Ross Carbonite 2ME Switcher and XPression CG”, said Rich Rubin, president, Mobile Studios. “The van is truly “state-of-the-art” and capable of producing excellent production values for top shelf sports production.”



“We look forward to supporting MCP and their customer base for years to come,” said Les O’Reilly, marketing product manager for switchers at Ross Video. “We’re certain MCP will impress their clients, as for the first time they will be able to leverage something that Ross provides exclusively—a world class integrated Production Switcher and Graphics workflow designed for sports and entertainment.”



