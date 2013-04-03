Matthews to Show Specialized Support Products at NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Matthews Studio Equipment will show specialized support gear including the Makalu System, a unique remote head package designed for live action, time lapse, visual effects, cinematography and videography. Its user interface is a multi-axis jog box with a professional joystick connected via WiFi to an iPad Mini, iPad 2&3 or iPhone.



Created by MotionPeak, the Makulu System gives users the ability to connect to a Mac running the accompanying eSpinO software, which allows for endless programming and tweaking of motion control camera moves.



Matthews will also show the wireless FloatCam Motion Control system to support FloatCam DC and HD-DC Slider. It provides control functions for time lapse, stop motion and visual effects. It can control FloatCam’s many functions wirelessly up to 500 feet.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Matthews Studio Equipment will be at booth C5437.



