Matrox Video NAB Show Lineup Drives Implementation of Efficient Media Workflows

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has announced that during the 2024 NAB Show it will be providing product demos and featuring customer stories that illustrate how the company helps broadcasters, live event producers, developers, and manufacturers implement and improve their IP- and IT-based media workflows.

Visitors to the company’s Booth SL5073 at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17 in Las Vegas will discover products and solutions for remote production (REMI), contribution, distribution, operations and control, and Tier 1 live production in the cloud, along with the latest innovations for SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX.

In addition, experts from Matrox Video will present on IP and IT technologies for media during the Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) conference, and the company's products will be showcased across the show floor in partner demonstrations of IP video workflows.

"With over 45 years serving as a leading provider to the biggest brands in the most demanding applications, Matrox Video has led industry transitions from analog video to SDI and ST 2110/IPMX and is uniquely positioned to deliver the IP- and IT-based workflows powering production today," said Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and business development for the Broadcast and Media Group at Matrox Video. "Our NAB lineup addresses that shift, and we'll demonstrate practical media-over-IP applications that help attendees accelerate their workflows and improve their operations."

Matrox Video product demonstrations include:

Matrox Monarch EDGE encoders and decoders are renowned for their advanced features, including ultra-low-latency multi-stream sync, 4K/multiHD support, tally, talkback, and genlock. The upcoming 2.07 release introduces new capabilities, making Monarch EDGE a versatile solution for backhaul, contribution, video transport, and distribution workflows. With HDR and Dolby audio support, VANC metadata for closed captions, SCTE-104 messaging for ad insertion, and SRT Stream IDs for easier stream routing, Monarch EDGE stands out as one of the most flexible encoder/decoders. Industry distribution platforms such as GlobalM and TechEx endorse Monarch EDGE as the preferred encoder for delivering high-quality streams. A GlobalM pod at the Matrox Video booth will showcase cloud-based distribution workflows featuring Monarch EDGE.

Matrox ConvertIP bridges traditional baseband and IP-based video workflows by converting HDMI or SDI signals to and from ST 2110 and IPMX. Demonstrations by Matrox Video experts will highlight ConvertIP's unique daisy-chain capabilities, reducing total cost of ownership and increasing monitoring flexibility and redundancy. ConvertIP enables camera-to-IP production and integrates seamlessly with RED, Panasonic, and other ST 2110 workflows.

Matrox ORIGIN offers broadcasters and live content providers, developers, and solution providers a scalable, flexible, cloud- and COTS-based live production solution on an opex model. Built on a cloud-native IT architecture, Matrox ORIGIN redefines live production with an open, opex-based framework free of traditional clock-based video compromises, enabling a workflow comprising best-of-breed applications. Matrox ORIGIN leads the industry's shift to IT-based, software-defined infrastructure.

Matrox Extio™ 3 IP KVM extenders and the KMLYNC KM switch enable innovative workflows and flexible KVM matrix system design over IP, boosting productivity and improving operator workspaces for media production. Extio 3 IP KVM extenders provide low-bit-rate, glitch-free 4Kp60 4:4:4 and quad 1080p60 4:4:4 video extension and switching over 1GbE LAN, WAN, or internet and feature advanced multiview capabilities, multisystem control with seamless mouse switching, and enhanced security with encryption, as well as user- and device-authentication features.

New — Matrox DSX SDK 10.5. The latest updates to the Matrox DSX SDK offer Ultra-Low Latency for both DSX LE5 and X.mio5 ST 2110 NIC and 12G SDI I/O cards. The ULL feature enables sub-field or sub-frame video transfer at inputs and outputs, allowing low latency broadcast applications to achieve a minimum delay of 1-frame for interlaced video and 2-frame for progressive video. The new "large canvas" feature enabled on X.mio5 ST 2110 cards allows customizable regions of interest from a large canvas to be output as multi-channel 1080P and UHD resolutions for flexible and advanced multi-screen display workflows. DSX SDK 10.5 also supports ST 2110-22 with JPEG-XS encoding and decoding and adds native support for AWS S3 with the Flex Reader and Writer for cloud-based applications.

New — Matrox DSX LE6 D100 ST 2110 Network Interface Card. This new 100 GbE ST 2110 network card is designed for high-performance media environments including broadcast and virtual production. Featuring dual QSFP 28 connectors, this PCIe Gen 4 x 8 card offers up to eight channels of UHD@p60 or two channels of 8Kp60 input and output, all with ST 2022-7 redundancy. The card has hardware-based PTP to provide nanosecond-range ST 2059-2 accuracy and offloads all ST 2110 packet processing from the CPU, which is essential for high-density and high-resolution applications. This card also offers ultra-low latency to minimize in-to-out latency for multichannel 4K and 8K applications.

During the show, Marwan Al-Habbal, product manager for Matrox ORIGIN, will present "Innovating Live Productions" at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, as part of the BEIT conference. Delving into agile software production pipelines in complete IT environments, the session will explore event-driven asynchronous processing for Tier 1 live production.

Visit Matrox Video at the 2024 NAB Show, Booth SL5073

