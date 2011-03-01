Matrox announces Matrox MXO2 for Avid Media Composer 5.5

Matrox has announced support for the newly released Avid Media Composer v5.5 editing system.

Matrox MXO2 Mini turns a user’s HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor with unique color-calibration tools. The small, lightweight, external box is well-suited for file-based workflow in-studio, on-set, in the field and in OB vans.

It provides HDMI, analog component, S-video and composite output and crossplatform support for Macs and PCs, laptops and workstations. Users also can take advantage of the Matrox Vetura Capture application for quick and easy capture to Avid DNxHD or other Avid-supported codecs. Media Composer v5.5 adds support for new 720p and 1080p workflow with Matrox MXO2 Mini, including the ability to select PsF or “P” output in 1080p modes.

Matrox will demonstrate the MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer v5.5 at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL2515.