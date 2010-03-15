Masters to be Shown in 3D



The 2010 Masters, April 8-11, will be shot and broadcast live in 3D and distributed over a 3D dedicated channel on Comcast to 3D capable TV sets and computers.



The broadcast, which will concentrate on the back nine will include coverage from multiple 3D cameras placed strategically throughout the course. Sony, which is sponsoring the 3D telecast, will supply professional camera equipment and 3DTVs. In addition, Comcast and IBM, the tournament’s main technology partner, will combine efforts to offer the 3D feed via www.masters.com. Two hours of live 3D coverage will be available each day, beginning during Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest on April 7 and continuing throughout the four Tournament rounds, April 8-11.



“Innovation has always been part of Masters tradition,” said Payne. “Utilizing this technology marks another important milestone in allowing our at-home patrons to better experience the beauty of our course and excitement of our Tournament. We consider ourselves fortunate to be a leader in providing this technology, thanks in large part to our valuable partners who share in our commitment to deliver a meaningful and memorable viewing experience.”



CBS is the official broadcaster of the Masters. In 2000, the Masters became the first golf tournament broadcast live in HD.



