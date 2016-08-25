Masstech, LiveU Partner on News Production Workflows

TORONTO & HACKENSACK, N.J.—With the goal of simplifying the path between remote contribution and TV newsroom non-linear workflows, Masstech and LiveU they are teaming up on a new partnership. The two companies will integrate their technologies to reduce time to move live ENG content into production workflows for journalists to access.

Combining Masstech’s media management systems and LiveU’s Bonded Video Transceiver automatically makes recordings of all LiveU-delivered live streams visible and accessible to everyone using the relevant newsroom computer systems and editing systems. In addition, LiveU IP-bonded field transmission units appear in the NRCS as wire stories with linked video files and embedded previews, while Masstech technology allows journalists to use drag-and-drop actions to preview the video, transfer the clip to production systems, archive the video, or share it amongst users and other stations.

As many as 10 stations in the top 50 markets have reportedly already deployed the new Masstech and LiveU integration.