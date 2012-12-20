Market for Streaming Media Boxes Grows 30 Percent in 2012

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. – The worldwide installed base of streaming media players is expected to grow more than 30 percent in 2012, slowing to just over 10 percent annual growth by 2016, according to recently-released Multimedia Research Group report.



The growth of “over the top” video services is attracting attention to products that can efficiently support streaming media services for consumers.



Streaming media players, also known as OTT set top boxes or digital media adapters, consist of products like the Apple TV, the WD TV Live and the Roku HD, have enjoyed notable growth in the past two years. In contrast to these successfully-launched products, however, others have not enjoyed the same popularity; products like the Logitech Revue, Seagate’s GoFlex TV HD Media Player and Google’s recent Nexus Q are among those that never took off.



In 2011, worldwide shipments of streaming media players grew to 6.8 million units, and MRG projects total unit shipments will exceed 8.3 million in 2012, an increase of 20 percent in revenue.



The study also found that Apple TV remains the leading streaming media player product on the market, recording over 40 percent of all global product shipments in 2011, and since 2007, Apple has shipped over 13 million.



This research report examines the market for streaming media player products and discusses the growing importance of streaming video services, the functionality of streaming media player products, challenges facing the market and provides information about product vendors. It also forecasts shipping and revenue, vendor market shares and installed bases.



