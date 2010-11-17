Marca TV automates with VSN

Marca TV, a new Spanish terrestrial channel launched Aug. 29 with a sportscast of the opening ceremony of the basketball FIBA World Championship, is using VSN’s vsnmulticom automation system for channel management. The fully redundant configuration controls two Grass Valley K2 video servers; for secondary and auxiliary events, the system drives a Vizrt graphics engine.

The system can also ingest live sports events as they are broadcast. Breaks are automatically deleted for later consolidation and archived in a single file. This procedure allows delayed broadcast of an event without breaks.

