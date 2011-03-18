Manhattan Center Studios chooses Ikegami for switching

Manhattan Center Studios (MCS) has chosen the Ikegami HSS-300 digital multiformat compact HD/SD production switcher to produce the “Weekly with Ed Gordon” series for BET.

At MCS, the Ikegami HSS-300 switcher is part of a solid signal path designed to keep productions in motion. Employing the same powerful control and effects technology as Ikegami’s larger HSS-3000 HD/SD production switcher, the Ikegami HSS-300 achieves full functionality and high reliability in a more compact 3RU frame. The HSS-300 features a two-M/E, four-keyer configuration and provides a flexible suite of DVE functions.