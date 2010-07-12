MAM supplier Dalet acquires Italian networking specialist Gruppo TNT

Looking to expand its reach throughout the world in live event programming and fast-paced content production environments (e.g., local news), Dalet Digital Media Systems, a publicly traded company that designs and sells media asset management (MAM) and digital media solutions, has agreed to acquire Gruppo TNT, a privately held Italian company that specializes in shared-storage production and networking technologies. No financial details were provided.



The acquisition, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, strengthens Dalet's open, IT-centric solutions with new features and functionality that can be easily incorporated into Dalet's flagship product Dalet Enterprise Edition.



With revenues of more than $6 million (€4.9 million) in 2009, Gruppo TNT's steady client list includes major broadcasters such as Mediaset, Sky Italia and RAI.



Dalet said it expects to implement some elements of Gruppo TNT technology into Dalet Enterprise Edition for demonstrations at the upcoming IBC conference in Amsterdam in September.



