Maine Public Broadcasting Adds GatesAir Maxiva Exciters

CINCINNATI—In an effort to boost reception of its over-the-air TV signal, Maine Public Broadcasting says it has integrated GatesAir Maxiva M2X exciters into all five of its transmitters. This reportedly is optimizing the broadcaster’s ATSC digital TV signal across all of its VHF and UHF systems.

The Maxiva M2X features RTAC software to provide real-time adaptive correction that improves signal quality and mast filtering to maintain FCC compliance. Using the exciters have allowed each station under the Maine Public Broadcasting banner to maintain transmitter Modulation Error Ratio and flatten signal-to-noise ratio, per the broadcaster’s Vice President and CTO, Gil Maxwell. In addition, the Maxiva M2X allows the engineering team to remotely connect to any of the five exciters from any networked location.

The Maine Public Broadcasting stations that received the Maxiva M2X exciters are WMEA-DT in Biddeford, WCBB-DT in Portland, WMEB in Bangor, WMED in Calais, and WMEM in Presque Isle.