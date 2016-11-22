Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Getting Livestream from NBCU, Verizon

NEW YORK—Even at 90, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is keeping hip with the latest trends, as NBCUniversal has announced, in association with Verizon, that the annual parade will be available as a 360-degree livestream for the first time.

Photo credit: NBCUniversal

The livestream will be made up of feeds from five 360 cameras placed along the parade route and graphic pop-ups of parade facts. Viewers can watch the livestream, which will be hosted by Marlon Wayans and Olivia Culpo, and synced with NBC’s broadcast of the parade, on Verizon’s YouTube page.

The 90th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.