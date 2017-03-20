Macalester College Equips Boardroom With Shure Wireless Gear

NILES, ILL.—Shure technology is taking up residency in the Weyerhaeuser Hall boardroom on the campus of Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., as part of an update to its AV system. The private liberal arts school has installed Shure’s Microflex Wireless Desktop Base transmitters (Model MXW8) and Gooseneck Cardioid microphones (Model MXW415LP/C).

Microflex

Weyerhaeuser Hall was originally constructed in 1920 with little consideration given to its acoustic layout. Prior to the installation of Shure equipment, people using the hall for meetings would need to share eight handheld wireless microphones. As a result, the school added 15 Microflex transmitters and 15-inch Gooseneck mics.

“Without cabling to worry about, we were able to configure the system to match the unique needs of our room setup and meeting style,” said Henry Gil. “We’ve also found the system’s programmability, computer interface and ease of setup as key contributors to our success using Shure’s Microflex Wireless system.”