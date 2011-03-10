Lyon Video adds dual-fader capability to Calrec Audio Apollo console

Mobile TV provider Lyon Video has implemented dual faders in a Calrec Audio Apollo digital audio console, the audio console company announced Feb. 28.

With the Apollo desk's modular design, the retrofit was easy to accomplish, enabling the Lyon-11 mobile production truck to redeploy in February with 144 faders.

“For the viewer at home, the Apollo's increased power amounts to increased accuracy in its ability to convey the reality of the event,” said Chad Snyder, account manager at Lyon Video.

Snyder noted that in spite of its fader count, the Apollo's compact size makes it well suited for mobile production. In addition, both Lyon Video's clients and freelance audio mixers are acclimating to the platform's processing power and channel count as well as the I/O flexibility afforded by the integrated Hydra2 network.

