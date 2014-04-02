Lynx Technik to Unveil Test Signal Generator at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Lynx Technik will unveil Testor Lite 3G, a cost-effective, compact, handheld multiformat test signal generator with local touchscreen control. Ideal for a field engineer’s portable toolkit, this mobile, trouble-shooting tool supports SD/HD/3G 4:2:2, 4:4:4 and dual-link video formats and generates two simultaneous outputs, as well as one sync output.



Testor Lite 3G generates a 3D test pattern either as two separate signal outputs (left eye, right eye) or one 3G-SDI 1080P 4:4:4 dual-stream signal (Level B). Testor Lite 3G also addresses audio verification applications and includes an integrated eight channel audio generator with adjustable gain and frequency, embedded in the SDI video.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Lynx Technik will be in booths N1120 and SL5028.