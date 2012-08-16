LYNX Technik introduces yellobrik dual-channel reclocking SDI distribution amplifier at IBC 2012

LYNX Technik, provider of modular interfaces, is launching a yellobrik dual-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI reclocking distribution amplifier at IBC 2012, stand 8.C76.

The new yellobrik DVD 1823 reclocking DA provides distribution of any SDI signal from 270Mb/s to 2.97Gb/s including DVB-ASI signals.

It features one autodetect SDI input and three multirate reclocked SDI outputs per channel.

The compact yellobrik DVD 1823 dual-channel reclocking DA is a general purpose distribution amplifier that is ideal for a number of broadcast distribution applications including those where space is at a premium.

The DVD 1823 comes standard with a three-year warranty, power supply and plastic transport case. It can be preordered now and will be available for shipment in September 2012.

LYNX Technik will be at IBC 2012, stand 8.C76.