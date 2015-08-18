LynTec Moves to Larger Manufacturer Facility
LENEXA, KAN.—In an effort to accommodate new product lines and an increase in manufacturing volume, LynTec, a manufacturer of electrical power control systems, has announced that it has moved facilities. The larger facility increases LynTec’s manufacturing space by 50 percent.
According to LynTec, the move comes as a result of increased sales volume thanks to a growing customer base for the still relatively new performance-space lighting-control market. Additionally, LynTec has added larger-sized panels to accommodate the market, as well as a growth for the company’s RPCR relay panel line.
LynTec’s new manufacturing facility opened on June 1. The address is 8385 Melrose Drive, Lenexa, Kan.
