LPTV Industry Endorses Local Journalism Sustainability Act
LPTV stations have responded enthusiastically to the legislation, the LPTV Broadcasters Association said
STAMFORD, Conn.—The newly launched LPTV Broadcasters Association has come out in favor of the Local Journalist Sustainability Act, which would provide financial support for local journalism and has been endorsed by the NAB and a host of other organizations.
The sponsors are Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) in the Senate and Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) in the House.
“We express our support as it will help many communities to preserve and realize their continued, independent, journalistic voice,” stated Frank Copsidas, founder and CEO of the LPTV Broadcasters Association, which represents low power, translator and Class A TV Stations. “It will be critical to have tangible and easy to understand resources such as the proposed tax credits for local advertisers and resources for hiring and/or keeping local broadcast journalists to ensure independent, local news voices.”
Michael Lee, the Association’s executive director added that “It’s essential the LJSA legislation is robust enough to make a difference. From Dickson – Tennessee to Grants Pass – Oregon to Boise – Idaho and Prescott – Arizona – to name just a few LPTV member locations – we’ve been sharing the legislation plans and purpose and have received an enthusiastic response. This legislation is surely a sensible investment in the all-important issue of local media trust and transparency. Especially given other trending issues and opportunities of an ever-complex security-aware communications landscape”.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
