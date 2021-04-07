Los Angeles Eases Some COVID-19 Production Restrictions

LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles is making progress in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such has eased some of the restrictions that it had put in place for TV and film productions, specifically related to indoor audiences and craft services. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says the new guidelines are now in effect.

In indoor settings, live audiences must now not exceed 50 people and need to be made up of people hired by or on behalf of the production company or a third party vendor. Live audience members must not be from the general public. The hired audience are required to adhere to all employee safety requirements and should be the same group of people throughout as much of the production as possible.

In addition, hired audience members need to be seated at least 6 feet apart and always wear a face mask. If hired audience members are from the same household they may sit together.

The Department of Health still recommends hired audiences be seated outside rather than inside.

Dining options for crews have also been updated. As Los Angeles moves to its Orange Tier, indoor dining can now take place at 50% maximum capacity or 200 individuals, whichever is fewer. Again, outdoor dining remains the recommended practice.