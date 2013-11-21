London Live Selects Ericsson Broadcast Services

LONDON—London Live, the TV channel to be launched by Evening Standard TV, will broadcast to viewers in beginning Spring 2014.



Ericsson will provide broadcast services such as playout, ad insertion, content hosting and storage, as well as IP streaming in multiple bit rates and profiles.



London Live now has a five-year broadcast services contract with Ericsson for its new London-dedicated channel. The Evening Standard was given the 12-year license in February 2013 to broadcast the first London-centric TV channel – and will launch the channel in spring 2014. London Live will be transmitted 24/7 via terrestrial and satellite digital TV channels as well as multiscreen IP delivery. The content will be available on television and online, via PCs and mobile devices.