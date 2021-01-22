Locast Now Available for Orlando Viewers

ORLANDO, Fla.—Locast, the free local broadcast TV streaming service, has launched for the Orlando TV market, making more than 70 local TV channels available to the market’s more than four million residents over the internet.

Locast delivers streams of local TV stations via the internet onto phones, tablets, laptops or streaming media devices at no cost so that viewers in the markets it serves can have access to local news, storm coverage, emergency information, health and safety updates, sports and entertainment. Locast is able to do this as a nonprofit, under the Copyright Act of 1976.

The launch of Locast in the Orlando market comes ahead of the NFL’s conference championship games taking place on Jan. 24, which will include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers. The other game is the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Locast will be accessible to viewers in nine counties in the Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne DMA, including Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

Orlando is the fourth Florida market to offer Locast. The service previously launched in Miami, Tampa Bay and West Palm Beach. Locast is now available 28 markets across the country.