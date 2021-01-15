Locast Launches in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis.—Locast is ready to serve TV viewers in Wisconsin, as the free, local broadcast TV digital translator streaming service is now officially available to more than 650,000 residents in the Madison, Wis., TV market.

Locast will provide more than 30 local TV channels to viewers in the Madison area over the internet to phones, tablets, laptops or streaming media devices. This will include Fox Channel 47, which will carry the Green Bay Packers playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 16.

David Goodfriend, the founder of Locast, is originally from Madison.

“I’m proud to bring Locast to my hometown and provide greater access to local TV channels and our Packers as they battle their way through the playoffs,” he said.

Locast is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide viewers access to their local news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage, sports and entertainment for free. It claims that it is able to do so under the Copyright Act of 1976.

Locast’s main audience is cord-cutters who cancel their pay-TV subscriptions and cord-nevers who are looking for access to their local channels.

Viewers in 11 Madison DMA counties will be able to sign up for Locast, including Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock and Sauk.

Locast now operates in 26 markets and says it has more than 2 million registered users. The company said it added more than 1 million users in 2020.