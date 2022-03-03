Local Now Adds Content from PBS Digital Studios

ATLANTA—Allen Media Group has signed an agreement with PBS Digital Studios to offer viewers curated PBS Digital Studios content on its streaming platform Local Now.

The content became available on March 3 and includes such PBS Digital Studios series as “Be Smart,” “Eons,” “Sound Field” and other.

“PBS has been an excellent staple in American households for decades, so we are excited, as well as honored to have PBS Digital Studios as part of the Local Now stellar lineup,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group. “This partnership furthers our core mission of delivering premium, free content that entertains, educates and enriches our viewers and their families.”

PBS Digital Studios offers original series and short-form content that explores science, arts, culture and more. PBS Digital Studios is a leader in online content creation with five programs on YouTube’s “Top 20 U.S. Education Creators” list and three programs on YouTube’s “Top 20 U.S. Science & Tech Creators” list, both based on average monthly views. Each month, PBS Digital Studios averages over 29 million users and 50 million views on YouTube.

Local Now offers more than 420 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 12,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android, and IOS devices.