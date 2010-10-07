CYBERSPACE: TV Technology’s “Local News Production: New Realities; New Solutions” Webinar is now available for replay online. The cyber event examined local news production in the context of today’s economic, technology, and competitive realities, and presented new solutions to address these changes.



TV Technology editor-in-chief, Tom Butts moderated a discussion with Craig Dwyer, senior director of broadcast product marketing at Avid; Dave Sirak, news operations manager at WFTV-TV; and Michael Madden, vice president of integrated media enterprise at Avid.



The event covered how file-based workflows affect operations and business; the impact of current market changes, and how this impacts decisions about future technology adoptions. The archived Webinar is available for playback via registration.