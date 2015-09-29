LiveU Tackles Live Video for Indianapolis Colts

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU is heading into the huddle with Indianapolis Colts as the two sides will partner to provide live video technology for the entire 2015 NFL season. LiveU will provide its LU500 backpack transmission unit as well as its LU-Smart smartphone application so Colts fans can discover new ways to follow their team.

The LU500 makes it possible for the Colts to cover and instantly connect fans to live events like press conferences, player arrivals, interviews and even an on the field pre-game show hosted by Kevin Bowen and Steve Andreas before each game. The LU500 contains up to eight internal cellular modems and proprietary internal antenna, as well as the option of Wi-Fi, LAN or satellite connection.

Meanwhile, the LU-Smart app allows reports and staffers to use their iPhones, iPads or Android devices for live streaming.

“It is important for us to not only provide content to our fans, but to do so in a timely fashion,” said Daniel Plumlee, director of Interactive Media for the Indianapolis Colts, and he believes that LiveU allows them to do that.

LiveU is an IP-based live video services provider for acquisition, management and distribution based in Hackensack, N.J. The LU500 and LU-Smart are both available for purchase.