LiveU, Sprint ink deal to offer 3G, 4G mobile video system

Wireless service provider Sprint and backpack IP newsgathering specialist LiveU have signed an agreement to include LiveU's HD live video transmission systems as part of Sprint's Machine to Machine (M2M) systems portfolio.

With LiveU technology, Sprint will bring to market a mobile video transmission system that delivers HD video quality and combines multiple 3G and 4G air cards for one resilient uplink.

Sprint has a dedicated team to fast track M2M systems using the Sprint 3G network. LiveU and Sprint will target the growing needs of TV networks, news media, enterprise, transportation, surveillance, security, governmental and medical markets for 24/7 live video from any location.

The agreement incorporates both LiveU's LU60 professional-grade backpack system and LU40i handheld live video system.

See LiveU at 2012 NAB Show booth SU9119. See Sprint at 2012 NAB Show booth SU11312.