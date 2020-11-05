LiveU Sets Usage Records for Election Day Coverage

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Record turnout at the polls for the 2020 presidential election was covered by a record number of LiveU-equipped broadcasts, according to LiveU. The company said that more of its products were used and more live feeds provided than in any past election.

LiveU says that about 700 broadcasters from around the world used LiveU portable transmission technology, including the company’s HEVC units, LU-Smart app and LiveU Matrix. Compared to the 2016 election, LiveU has reported a 35% increase in portable transmission units’ usage to 2,764 units, as well as an increase of 30% in simultaneous live streams for a total of 1,760.

Nearly 500 customers relied on the LiveU Matrix for distributing 3,700 live feeds to local, national and global news broadcasts, LiveU reports. This totaled more than 12,000 hours of video over the course of election day, the company says.

In total, LiveU Vice President of Sales, Americas, Mike Savello, said that LiveU experienced 16,540 live streams on election night.

“This year has challenged our broadcast customers to approach live newsgathering in unique ways,” said Savello. “The pandemic has changed studio environments, crew allocation, budgets and workflows. What has remained consistent is LiveU’s ability to provide high-quality, flexible solutions that news organizations can rely on, especially to cover high-profile news and events.”